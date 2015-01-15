* Says housing market in Houston could weaken as oil slides
* Expects 2015 gross margins of 24 pct vs 25.4 in 2014
* Shares fall as much as 9 pct; rivals also decline
(Adds details from conference call)
By Ankit Ajmera
Jan 15 Lennar Corp, the second-largest
U.S. homebuilder by the number of homes sold, said it expects
2015 margins to be squeezed as falling oil prices hurt demand in
Houston, a city heavily dependent on the energy sector.
The warning overshadowed a 50 percent jump in quarterly
profit and pushed Lennar's shares down as much as 9 percent.
Shares of rivals D.R. Horton Inc and PulteGroup Inc
were also hit.
Houston accounted for about 12 percent of Lennar's
homebuilding revenue in 2013.
"We're well positioned (in Houston) but we're smart enough
to know that as oil moves down, there may be some job loss,
primarily more on the higher end, and it could impact pricing,"
a company executive said on a conference call.
The first oil industry layoffs have already been announced
in Houston, with realtors there predicting a decline of up to 12
percent in home sales this year.
Lennar said it expected 2015 gross margin of 24 percent,
down from 25.4 percent in 2014.
Florida-based Lennar is not the only one to warn on margins
for the current year. Smaller rival KB Home said it
expects higher labor and land costs and sale incentives to hit
margins in 2015.
"Lennar as well as the overall industry's pricing power has
peaked. We expect flat to somewhat down pricing going forward.
This is going to lead to lower margins probably for the next
couple of years," Jim Krapfel, an analyst with research firm
Morningstar, said.
Lennar has so far been able to raise prices despite a choppy
recovery in the U.S. housing market as it mainly caters to
buyers looking to upgrade to a bigger home. Such buyers are
generally not affected much by volatile interest rates.
The company's gross margin fell for the first time in three
years in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30.
Chief Executive Stuart Miller said he remained optimistic
about the housing recovery, citing falling gasoline prices, low
interest rates and the Federal Housing Administration's decision
to cut premiums.
Lennar earned $1.07 per share in the fourth quarter,
trumping the average analyst estimate of 96 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lennar's shares were down 6.3 percent at $42.88 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Up to Wednesday's close, the company's stock had risen about
20 percent in the past 12 months, compared with a 12 percent
rise in the Dow Jones Home Construction Index.
