March 19 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp's quarterly profit jumped 47 percent as the company sold more homes at higher prices.

The No. 2 U.S. homebuilder by number of homes sold said net income attributable to Lennar rose to $115 million, or 50 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Feb. 28 from $78.1 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 20.6 percent to $1.64 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)