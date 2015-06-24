June 24 Lennar Corp, the No.2 U.S. homebuilder by sales, reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices, and said orders rose 17.6 percent.

Net income attributable to Lennar rose to $183 million, or 79 cents per share, for the second quarter ended May. 31, from $137.7 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 31.5 percent to $2.39 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)