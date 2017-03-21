March 21 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a 17.2 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes in a recovering housing market.

Net income attributable to Lennar shareholders fell to $130.8 million, or 56 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Feb. 28 from $144.1 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.34 billion from $1.99 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)