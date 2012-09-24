BRIEF-Kudelski and Twitter pursue business collaboration opportunities
* Kudelski Group and Twitter pursue business collaboration opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 24 Lennar Corp reported a higher quarterly profit and said orders rose for the sixth straight quarter.
The company said net orders rose 44 percent to 4,198 homes in the third quarter. Orders are a key indicator for builders who do not book revenue until they close on a house.
Net income attributable to the company was $87.1 million, or 40 cents per share, compared with $20.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 34 percent to $1.1 billion.
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's business minister said on Monday that executives from Peugeot manufacturer PSA , which is in talks to take over General Motors' European brands, told him last week that PSA took pride in not shutting plants.
* A. Schulman joins coalition to advance low pressure ANG Technology for motor vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: