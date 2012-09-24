Sept 24 Lennar Corp reported a higher quarterly profit and said orders rose for the sixth straight quarter.

The company said net orders rose 44 percent to 4,198 homes in the third quarter. Orders are a key indicator for builders who do not book revenue until they close on a house.

Net income attributable to the company was $87.1 million, or 40 cents per share, compared with $20.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $1.1 billion.