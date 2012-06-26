June 26 Lennar Corp, the third-largest
U.S. homebuilder, is in talks with China Development Bank about
raising $1.7 billion capital, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the discussions.
Miami-based Lennar, the largest U.S. homebuilder behind D.R.
Horton and PulteGroup Inc, plans to use the
capital to kick-start two long-delayed projects - Treasure
Island and Hunters Point Shipyard - in San Francisco, the daily
said.
The projects would see the two former naval bases turned
into large-scale housing developments.
CDB and Lennar have also been in discussions about including
China Railway Construction Corp, a state-run contractor, in the
development of the projects, the WSJ said.
While it was unclear what CRCC's role would be, it could be
an adviser or invest in a local construction company that
employs U.S. workers, the business daily said.
CDB declined to comment, while Lennar was not available to
comment.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan and Siddharth Cavale in
Bangalore; Editing by Dan Lalor)