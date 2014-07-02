BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf planning to divest legacy Diebold business in the UK
* Diebold Nixdorf planning to divest legacy Diebold business in the UK
HONG KONG, July 2 Proposed purchases by China's Lenovo Group Ltd of IBM Corp's low-end server unit and Google Inc's Motorola Mobility business should be completed by year-end, Lenovo Chief Executive Officer Yang Yuanqing said on Wednesday.
Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the $2.3 billion IBM deal was in limbo while the U.S. government investigated national security issues.
The January announcement for the acquisition came nearly a decade after Lenovo bought IBM's money-losing ThinkPad business for $1.75 billion, which had also faced scrutiny.
Yang was speaking at Lenovo's annual general meeting in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Diebold Nixdorf planning to divest legacy Diebold business in the UK
* Says has decided that Diebold Nixdorf must sell one of its UK cashpoint businesses to preserve competition
LONDON, March 16 The British government said on Thursday it would refer Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal was in the public interest.