GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
HONG KONG, Sept 27 Lenovo , the world's No.3 PC brand, has entered into a $300 million joint venture with contract laptop PC maker Compal to manufacture computers.
Lenovo will own 51 percent of the joint venture company with Compal holding the rest, the PC brand said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Walt Disney company announces an increase in its interest in Euro Disney
NEW DELHI, Feb 10 Boeing Co's new Indian unit will help the company win more business from local customers and mean more employment in the South Asian country, the head of the U.S. defence firm's Indian business said on Friday.