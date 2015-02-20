BOSTON Feb 20 The U.S. Department of Homeland
Security on Friday advised Lenovo Group Ltd customers
to remove a software program known as "Superfish," which it said
the world's No. 1 PC maker started installing on some machines
as early as 2010.
The Department of Homeland Security said in an alert
released through its National Cyber Awareness System that the
software made users vulnerable to a type of cyberattack known as
SSL spoofing.
"Systems that came with the software already installed will
continue to be vulnerable until corrective actions have been
taken," the agency said.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Chris Reese)