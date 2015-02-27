Feb 27 Lenovo Group Ltd said it will
offer users of its PCs pre-installed with "Superfish" software a
free 6-month subscription to McAfee LiveSafe service to remove
security concerns.
The Chinese computer and smartphone maker's announcement
comes a week after the U.S. government advised Lenovo customers
to remove "Superfish", saying it makes users vulnerable to
cyberattacks.
Lenovo on Friday said it will henceforth "significantly
reduce preloaded applications" on its PCs, and that current
users of McAfee LiveSafe will get a six-month extension on their
subscription. (lnv.gy/1wuG6Rj)
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)