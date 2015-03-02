(Adds responses from Lenovo and Superfish, Jepsen quote and
North Carolina concerns)
By Jim Finkle and Karen Freifeld
March 2 Connecticut Attorney General George
Jepsen's office said on Monday it has launched an investigation
into Lenovo Group Ltd's sales of laptops preloaded
with Superfish software, which the U.S. government last month
warned made users vulnerable to cyberattacks.
The office said that Jepsen last week sent letters to
Lenovo, the world's biggest personal computer maker, and
privately held software maker Superfish asking them to provide
information, including contracts and emails that discuss their
partnership.
Reports that the preloaded software tracks users' web
searching and browsing for advertising purposes are "alarming
revelations" that suggest Lenovo may have "seriously undermined
computer users' online security and privacy," Jepsen said in his
Feb. 27 letter to Lenovo.
A Lenovo spokesman said the company has seen Jepsen's letter
"and will cooperate in responding to the query."
Superfish has not yet received the letter but expects to
cooperate fully with the investigation, according to an email
from a spokeswoman.
Other state attorneys general also may look into the
situation. A spokeswoman for North Carolina Attorney General Roy
Cooper said that office is concerned and "monitoring" the
situation.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston and Karen Freifeld in New
York; Editing by Chris Reese)