TOKYO Oct 6 China's Lenovo Group Ltd is set to take over the personal computer operations of Fujitsu Ltd as the Japanese company seeks to focus on IT services and other higher-priority businesses, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The two companies aim to reach a deal this month, the paper said, adding that about 2,000 Fujitsu workers would likely be transferred to Lenovo.

Fujitsu declined to comment. A spokesman for Lenovo in Japan said: "We don't comment on rumours."

One option for the deal would see Fujitsu transfer its PC design, development and manufacturing operations to a joint venture led by Lenovo, the Nikkei said. Under another scenario, Lenovo would take a majority stake in Fujitsu's PC unit, the paper said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)