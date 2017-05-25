HONG KONG May 25 Lenovo Group chairman and chief executive Yang Yuanqing told Reuters on Thursday the company's China business reorganisation will not affect its mobile business on the mainland.

Yang, speaking after the company reported a return to profit for the year to March, said the company will keep its Lenovo-Motorola dual-brand strategy for it mobile business despite a widening loss.

"We will never phase out Lenovo," Yang said. (Reporting By Sijia Jiang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)