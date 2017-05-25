HONG KONG May 25 China's Lenovo Group Ltd
, the world's largest personal computer maker, on
Thursday posted a 41 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit at a
time of sluggish PC demand.
Profit for the three months through March was $107 million.
That beat the $93.8 million average of 11 analyst estimates in a
Thomson Reuters poll.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $9.58 billion, against an estimate
of $9.6 billion.
For the full year ended March, Lenovo posted a profit of
$535 million, reversing a loss of $128 million a year prior. The
result compared with the $569 million average of 24 estimates.
Annual revenue fell 4 pct to $43 billion, in line with
estimates.
