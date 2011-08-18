GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
HONG KONG Aug 18 Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No.3 PC brand, expects to maintain or improve its gross profit margin compared with the first quarter's 12.5 percent, Chief Financial Officer Wong Wai Ming told analysts on Thursday.
Lenovo added that Google Inc's acquisition of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc would help Lenovo to strengthen its intellectual property position.
The company earlier reported a near doubling of first-quarter net profit, beating expectations on acquisitions and growth in key markets such as China. [IDLnL3E7JI016] (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.