HONG KONG, Sept 16 China's Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No.3 PC brand, said it had hired Gianfranco Lanci, former chief executive of Acer Inc , as a consultant to help develop its consumer business.

Lanci will focus in particular on Lenovo's integration of Medion AG , the German electronics retailer it acquired in July, the firm said in a statement.

Lanci will be based in Italy. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar. Editing by Jane Merriman)