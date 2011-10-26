HONG KONG Oct 26 Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No.2 PC maker, said on Wednesday that it expected some constraints on hard disk drive supplies through the first quarter of next year after severe floods in Thailand crimped global supply.

"Lenovo is still assessing the full impact, but does anticipate some constraints on the availability of hard disk drives (HDDs) as a result of the flooding in Thailand," the Chinese PC maker said in an emailed statement.

"Currently, we have adequate supplies to meet expected demand for all products. In the near future, we expect to begin seeing supply constraints as a result of this industry-wide problem, a situation that likely will last at least through the end of the year and into the first quarter of 2012, as HDD manufacturers and their suppliers work to recover production capacity," it said. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)