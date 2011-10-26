HONG KONG Oct 26 Lenovo Group Ltd ,
the world's No.2 PC maker, said on Wednesday that it expected
some constraints on hard disk drive supplies through the first
quarter of next year after severe floods in Thailand crimped
global supply.
"Lenovo is still assessing the full impact, but does
anticipate some constraints on the availability of hard disk
drives (HDDs) as a result of the flooding in Thailand," the
Chinese PC maker said in an emailed statement.
"Currently, we have adequate supplies to meet expected
demand for all products. In the near future, we expect to begin
seeing supply constraints as a result of this industry-wide
problem, a situation that likely will last at least through the
end of the year and into the first quarter of 2012, as HDD
manufacturers and their suppliers work to recover production
capacity," it said.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)