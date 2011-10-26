* Lenovo has enough hard disk drives now, but sees
constraints
* Constraints to last through Q1 2012
* Analysts see soft PC demand in Q4
(Adds details, quotes)
By Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Oct 26 Lenovo Group Ltd ,
the world's No.2 PC maker, said on Wednesday that it expected
some constraints on hard disk drive supplies through the first
quarter of next year after severe floods in Thailand crimped
global supply.
Asia's PC makers have been suffering from a double whammy of
an expected weak demand during the year-end holiday season and
concerns over components shortage in coming months as the floods
submerged Thailand's industrial parks, analysts said.
"Lenovo is still assessing the full impact, but does
anticipate some constraints on the availability of hard disk
drives (HDDs) as a result of the flooding in Thailand," the
Chinese PC maker said in an emailed statement.
Lenovo, which ranks behind Hewlett-Packard Co in
global PC rankings, said it had enough hard disk drive supplies
for now, though supply could be tight going forward.
"In the near future, we expect to begin seeing supply
constraints as a result of this industry-wide problem, a
situation that likely will last at least through the end of the
year and into the first quarter of 2012, as HDD manufacturers
and their suppliers work to recover production capacity."
Earlier in the week, Taiwan's Asustek Computer Inc
also said it had enough inventory to last through the end of the
fourth quarter, in line with analysts expectations.
"The PC demand in Q4 is not that strong anyway, so I think
we should be okay. And Q1 is traditionally sequentially down
from Q4," said Kirk Yang, an analyst at Barclays Capital in Hong
Kong.
Thailand has been hit by its worst floods in five decades,
killing at least 373 people since mid-July and disrupted the
lives of nearly 2.5 million.
Seven industrial estates in Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi and Pathum
Thani provinces bordering Bangkok have been closed, causing
billions of dollars of damage, disrupting international supply
chains for industry.
The Southeast Asian country is the world's No.2 hard disk
drive maker, with top makers Seagate Technology Plc and
Western Digital Corp having factories there.
Analysts said hard disk drive prices faced upward pressure
in coming months, though PC makers should be able to absorb some
of the costs.
"It's very similar to after the Japanese earthquake. This is
always an opportunity for the suppliers to use as an excuse to
raise prices," Yang said.
