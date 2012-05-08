* Smart TVs the latest technology battleground
* Lenovo to start selling its smart TV in nine Chinese
cities
* By 2015, smart TVs seen making up half of total TVs
shipped globally
By Yuntao Huang and Lee Chyen Yee
BEIJING/HONG KONG, May 8 What a difference
nearly 50 years makes. Although the exact origins are lost to
time, it was around 1965 that the phrases "boob tube" and "idiot
box" were coined to describe the small cathode-ray tube
television and the content broadcast on it that many thought
foolish.
Fast-forward to 2012 and it's the era of the "smart TV," a
slim and stylish - and large - LED flatscreen model connected to
the Internet that allows viewers to download movies, play video
games and Skype their relatives around the world.
Smart TVs are also the latest battleground for technology
giants like Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Lenovo Group Ltd, each of which is
trying to capture the eyeballs and wallets of consumers hungry
for content displayed in the comfort of their home in 3D on a
high-definition screen.
The latest entry in the market was unveiled in Beijing by
Lenovo on Tuesday, where the world's second-largest PC maker
showcased its 55-inch K91 smart TVs to attendees who were
reading Sina microblogs, playing simulated tennis and watching
the movie "Inception" on demo models.
While relatively established in other parts of the world,
smart TVs have been slow to catch on in China because of
restrictions on content and the concept itself is relatively
new.
The K-series is Lenovo's first smart TV and the company
decided to launch it on its home turf because it said it would
be easier to negotiate content deals in China.
"We been very busy this spring sowing seeds for the future,"
Lenovo's CEO and chairman, Yang Yuanqing, said during the
launch. "Lenovo not only wants to be a leading PC vendor, it
also wants to be a global leader in providing Internet consumer
devices."
Lenovo may have to play catch-up in the rest of the world as
tech heavyweights Samsung and Apple power ahead with their own
offerings. Another Korean firm, LG Electronics Inc,
the world's No.2 TV maker, plans to launch Internet-enabled TV
based on Google's platform in the United States in
May.
"Whatever Apple does, it sets the trend for some other PC
makers," said Vincent Chen, an analyst at Yuanta Securities in
Taipei. "For Lenovo, the smart TV is a good strategy for it to
consolidate its market share in China. However, content will be
the biggest obstacle for Lenovo's smart TVs to be sold outside
of China."
DIVERSIFICATION
Lenovo, which has been diversifying into making its Lephone
smartphones and Lepad tablet PCs, derived more than 40 percent
of its total nine-month sales of $22 billion in 2011 from China.
Analysts said Lenovo had been dominant in the traditional PC
sector, but its foray into smartphones, tablet PCs and now smart
TVs, has not been as successful.
The launch of its smart TVs will unlikely have an immediate
boost on Lenovo's earnings in coming quarters since it is only
being sold in China. By 2015, smart TVs will make up about half
of total TVs shipped globally, Lenovo executives said.
Lenovo's smart TV, which comes in four models with prices
ranging from 6,499 yuan ($1,032) to 14,999 yuan, uses a Qualcomm
Inc processor and runs Google Inc's Android
4.0 operating system.
Lenovo plans to start selling its smart TV this month at
electronics retailer Suning stores in nine cities: Beijing,
Tianjin, Shanghai, Nanjing, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Guangzhou
and Shenzhen.
The company is already selling a console that could be
paired with the new smart TV. The company's Eedoo unit in April
launched the CT510 console that will compete with Microsoft
Inc's XBox Kinect and Sony Corp's Playstation.
However, Lenovo said its CT510 device is primarily an
exercise and entertainment device since sales of so-called
gaming consoles are banned in China.
Lenovo's shares fell 4.2 percent on Tuesday, underperforming
the main Hang Seng Index's 0.4 percent loss.
(Reporting by Huang Yuntao in BEIJING and Lee Chyen Yee in HONG
KONG; Writing by Matt Driskill; Editing by Robert Birsel)