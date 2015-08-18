MUMBAI Aug 18 Lenovo Group Ltd said
on Tuesday it was establishing a smartphone assembly unit in
India, becoming the biggest Chinese company so far to respond to
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign to turn the country into
a manufacturing powerhouse.
Partnering with contract manufacturer Flex,
previously known as Flextronics, Lenovo said in a statement it
is working on a new assembly line in the southern Indian city of
Chennai. Using imported parts, it will have an annual production
capacity of 6 million smartphones and employ 1,500 people.
Production of its MotoE range of smartphones has already begun,
it added.
Keen to grab a larger slice of the world's third-largest
smartphone market as well as counter accelerating wage inflation
at home, China's phone manufacturers have been quick to seize
opportunities made possible by Modi's "Make in India" campaign.
China's Xiaomi this month said it was joining
forces with Taiwan-based tech giant Foxconn to start
assembling phones in India.
Foxconn, the trade name for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
Ltd, has also announced it will invest $5 billion in the state
of Maharashtra. It has not said what it will be making but a
local minister told Reuters that it has been in talks to
manufacture Apple iPhones.
India is the world's fastest growing smartphone market, but
so far a lack of good suppliers and infrastructure have hampered
efforts to manufacture phones in the country, forcing most of
its more than 100 different phone companies to import from China
and Taiwan.
India is a relatively bright spot for Lenovo, the world's
biggest maker of PCs, which has struggled with its $2.9 billion
acquisition of Google Inc's Motorola handset division. Losses at
the division were a key factor behind a halving of Lenovo's net
profit in the latest quarter.
In India, however, Lenovo is the only China-based company to
rank among with top five smartphone vendors, capturing 6 percent
of the market with its Lenovo and Motorola brands, according to
figures from IDC.
Smartphone shipments to India jumped 44 percent to 26.5
million units in the second quarter this year from the same
period a year earlier, IDC said.
