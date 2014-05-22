BEIJING May 22 Lenovo Group Ltd, the
world's biggest maker of personal computers, has hired former
Nokia and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive Colin
Giles as vice president of its Mobile Business Group, the firm
said on Thursday.
"Colin Giles will be taking on the role to drive global
smartphone sales and business development outside of China,"
Lenovo, also the world's fourth-largest smartphone vendor, said
in an e-mail to Reuters.
Giles will report to Liu Jun, president of Lenovo's Mobile
Business Group. Giles joined Huawei as executive vice
president of its Consumer Business Group last July, after
leaving Nokia in 2012.
Lenovo, which announced its annual results on Wednesday, is
expanding overseas and increasing its smartphone push. It is
looking to sell 80 million smartphone units in the coming year
and offset weak growth in China, the firm's largest market.
