BEIJING, June 2 Lenovo Group Ltd has
replaced the head of its smartphone unit, a critical business
division that has seen its China sales tumble as Apple Inc
and other high-end phone makers win over customers with
sleeker product offerings.
Liu Jun, one of four executive vice presidents under CEO
Yang Yuanqing and a company veteran of 22 years, will be
replaced by Chen Xudong, the head of ShenQi, a sub-division that
sells mobile devices, the company said in a statement.
Chen, 47, takes the reins of the division at a critical
time. He must integrate the Motorola unit acquired from Google
Inc for $2.9 billion six months ago, while trying to
counter a damaging slump in phone shipments.
Lenovo, the fifth largest player in the Chinese market,
shipped 22 percent fewer phones in the first quarter compared to
the same period a year earlier, according to research firm IDC.
In stark contrast, Apple's first-quarter China shipments
jumped 62 percent, while Xiaomi and Huawei had
gains of 42 percent and 40 percent respectively.
Lenovo did not offer a reason for Liu leaving the post but
said he would continue for an unspecified period as a special
consultant to Yang.
Yang told reporters last week at Lenovo's Beijing conference
that China's smartphone market was really competitive, becoming
more saturated and had a growth rate that was moderating or even
declining.
He added that the company wanted to "play a different game"
from domestic rivals who compete on low prices and have
razor-thin margins.
Liu, who previously headed Lenovo's China operations and
founded its mobile division four years ago, said in a Weibo post
he was proud to have taken Lenovo to the world No 3 spot in
combined smartphone and tablet sales and had "no regrets and
boundless gratitude."
