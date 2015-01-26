By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING
BEIJING Jan 26 Motorola, the mobile handset
maker bought by China's Lenovo Group Ltd from Google
Inc for $2.9 billion, is optimistic about its
prospects in the Chinese market, its president told Reuters.
Lenovo's acquisition, completed three months ago, ended
Google's move into the consumer mobile handset business. The
deal has turned personal computer-maker Lenovo into a challenger
in the higher-end smartphone market, competing with Samsung
Electronics and Apple Inc.
"The (Chinese) market itself is so big here and Motorola has
no share today, so we believe that what we're really going to
succeed in doing is hopefully take some share from other people
in the market," Rick Osterloh, President of Motorola Mobility
told Reuters.
Motorola will compete in China with Apple and Samsung in the
premium smartphone market and with the world's third biggest
smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc in mid- and mid-high level
phones. Lenovo is already the number two smartphone maker in
China.
"Our approach is to have global products tailored and
customised for local markets," Motorola's Osterloh said.
Motorola will also stick to relatively high-end products, he
said.
Bryan Ma, a Singapore-based analyst at tech research firm
IDC, said Motorola might test the waters with smartphones
designed for the Americas, but in the next 12-24 months they
could announce more localised products.
"They're trying to introduce themselves to a new group of
friends and trying to establish street cred," Ma said. "What
they have in their pockets is assets from the U.S."
"The good thing is Lenovo has enough of a strong cash
position and local channel presence that they can bankroll
Motorola in the country for while," Ma said.
($1 = 6.2535 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)