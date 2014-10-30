Intel to buy Mobileye for $14-$15 bln -Israeli media report
JERUSALEM, March 13 Chipmaker Intel has agreed to buy Israeli technology firm Mobileye for $14-$15 billion dollars, according to TheMarker, one of Israel's leading financial newspapers.
BEIJING Oct 30 China's Lenovo Group Ltd said Thursday it has closed its $2.91 bln acquisition of the Motorola handset unit from Google Inc, paving the way for a fresh assault on the U.S. smartphone market.
The purchase comes as Lenovo, the world's leading PC maker, ramps up its effort to diversify its business and establish itself as a smartphone maker with global appeal.
Google acquired the iconic smartphone brand and its prized patent portfolio in 2012 for $12.5 billion but struggled to reverse Motorola's years-long decline. Under the Lenovo deal, Google will retain a significant portion of Motorola's patents. (Reporting by Gerry Shih)
JERUSALEM, March 13 Chipmaker Intel has agreed to buy Israeli technology firm Mobileye for $14-$15 billion dollars, according to TheMarker, one of Israel's leading financial newspapers.
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.