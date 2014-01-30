* Lenovo says will buy Motorola smartphone unit from Google
* Motorola acquisition paves way to challenge Samsung, Apple
* Deal valued at $2.91 billion
* Lenovo shares plummet 8.2 pct
By Paul Carsten and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Jan 30 Lenovo Group, the
Chinese technology company that earns about 80 percent of its
revenue from personal computers, is betting it can also be a
challenger to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple
Inc in the smartphone market.
On Wednesday, Lenovo said it would buy Google Inc's
Motorola Mobility handset unit for $2.91 billion in the
fourth-largest U.S. acquisition by a Chinese or Hong Kong
company ever.
"We are not only the number one PC company in the world but
with this agreement we will become a much stronger number three
smartphone company," said Wong Waiming, Lenovo's chief financial
officer, on a conference call on Thursday.
Investors, however, took a dim view of the deal, which came
less than a week after the company announced it was buying IBM
Corp's low-end server unit for $2.3 billion. The stock
fell 8.2 percent on concerns Lenovo might have overpaid for a
loss-making business and would dilute the value of shares by
issuing new ones to help pay for the purchases.
Together with the IBM agreement, Lenovo has agreed in the
last week to fork over as many as 800 million shares,
representing about 7.7 percent of its outstanding stock.
With its acquisition of Motorola, Lenovo is emerging as the
most viable contender to global smartphone leaders Apple and
Samsung - albeit still a distant third-place player.
The deal will allow Lenovo to step outside its China comfort
zone and firmly into other regions, including the United States,
where Chinese smartphone makers have struggled, and Latin
America, where Motorola remains a strong brand.
Google has the opposite problem. China is one place its
presence is barely felt since it left the market in 2010 because
of network security concerns.
Its search engine, which dominates in most of the world,
recorded China market share by usage of just 1.6 percent in
December, according to Beijing-based data firm CNZZ. Before
2010, its share reached 29 percent, according to Analysys Mason.
Even Google's Android operating system, which Samsung also
uses, has struggled in China. Only 3.5 percent of Android
devices in China have its Google Play app store installed,
limiting its profit potential.
Whether the Lenovo partnership might reopen the door to
China remains to be seen. Programmes such as Google Maps and
Google Plus, which is blocked by censors, would still be
unavailable to most mobile users.
NEW CHALLENGER
Lenovo's global smartphone market share following the
acquisition will be more than 6 percent, compared with Samsung's
28.8 percent and Apple's 17.9 percent as of Dec. 31, according
to Lenovo and IDC.
For Motorola, Lenovo will pay $660 million in cash, $750
million in Lenovo ordinary shares, and another $1.5 billion in
the form of a three-year promissory note, Lenovo and Google said
in a joint statement.
Lenovo will receive more than 2,000 "patent assets" as part
of the transaction, the companies said, but it remains unknown
which will change hands and whether they might be subject to
extra scrutiny from regulators.
"This has a huge impact not only to the smartphone market
but also the Android ecosystem," said CK Lu, a Taipei-based tech
analyst with Gartner. "Samsung dominates in the Android
ecosystem but now they have a new challenger which is Lenovo."
China would like to see a home-grown competitor to both
Android and Apple's iOS. Earlier this month, it launched its own
"China Operating System".
SHARES DIVE
Wong said Lenovo has no "urgent need" to raise additional
funds to pay for the IBM or Motorola acquisitions. The deals
together require capital outlays of $2.8 billion, while Lenovo
has on-hand cash of more than $3 billion, Wong said. Lenovo also
raised $1.2 billion in loans in December.
Motorola Mobility lost more than $1.5 billion, after taxes
and extraordinary items, since Google acquired the unit in May,
2012, according to a Lenovo filing on Thursday. Google will
report its fourth quarter and annual earnings later on Thursday.
"It looks like Lenovo is acquiring the Motorola unit at a
premium," said Linus Yip, a Hong Kong-based strategist at First
Shanghai Securities.
But Wong said he was "very confident" Lenovo can return the
business to profitability. He declined to give a time frame.
Lenovo's smartphone business generates about $4 billion in
annual sales, said Wong, and with the addition of Motorola the
company should approach $10 billion in revenues "within a
reasonable time".
"That actually gives us a much bigger scale platform for us
to grow further," Wong said.
The deal may not be about market share so much as markets.
"It's not about entering the U.S. but about stepping outside
of China," said Gartner's Lu. "They have the chance to compete
with Samsung and Apple."