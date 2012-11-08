HONG KONG Nov 2 Lenovo Group Ltd, on
track to become the world's top PC maker, posted a 12.6 percent
rise in quarterly net profit, its weakest pace in about three
years, as consumers increasingly switched to mobile gadgets from
PCs for their computing needs.
Lenovo, which technology research firm Gartner says has
overtaken market leader Hewlett Packard Co in PC
shipments, reported a net profit of $162 million in the
July-September period.
That compared with $143.9 million a year earlier and a
$156.3 million consensus forecast on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S,
although the growth was still its weakest performance in three
years.
Rival research firm IDC still ranks Lenovo as the second
largest PC maker.