HONG KONG, March 23 China's Lenovo Group Ltd
posted a 90 percent rise in its quarterly net profit,
its fastest pace in seven quarters, as a result of strong PC and
smartphone demand in its domestic market.
Lenovo, on track to unseat Hewlett-Packard Co as the
world's top PC maker by shipments, posted net profit of $126.9
million in the quarter ended March, up from $66.8 million a year
earlier, based on Reuters calculations using full-year and
nine-month financial data.
That was the fastest pace since the first quarter of the
2011/2012 fiscal year, when growth doubled.
For the full year, Lenovo's net profit rose by a third to
$635.1 million, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock
exchange, beating an estimate of $618.2 million in a poll of 31
analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.