Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BEIJING May 21 Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's leading PC maker, said on Thursday its annual net profit rose one percent to $829 million, below analysts expectations, after completing two major acquisitions.
Analysts had forecast a net profit of $857 million.
Revenue during the 2014/15 financial year to March 31 also rose 20 percent to $46.3 billion. In the fourth-quarter, revenue rose 21 percent to $11.3 billion, slightly lower than expectations of $11.98 billion, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.
In October, the Beijing-based firm closed its $2.1 billion acquisition of IBM's low-end server unit and also its $2.9 billion purchase of Motorola. It has also been expanding into enterprise computing and consumer smartphones in anticipation of a long-term decline in PC sales. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
