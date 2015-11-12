HONG KONG Nov 12 China's Lenovo Group Ltd
reversed into its biggest-ever quarterly loss in the
July-September period, soaking up acquisition and restructuring
costs to cope with tepid demand in the global personal computer
and smartphone markets.
The world's biggest maker of personal computers said on
Thursday it booked a net loss of $714 million for its fiscal
second quarter, compared with a net profit of $262 million a
year ago. Though hefty, the loss was narrower than the $787.8
million analyst expected, according to Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimates.
Beijing-based Lenovo last year made two multi-billion-dollar
acquisitions - for Google Inc's Motorola handset unit
and IBM's low-end server business - in a response to the
shrinking global market for personal computers.
The company said earlier this year it would book a one-off
charge of about $900 million in smartphone inventory clearing
and restructuring costs in the second quarter. It plans to cut
about 3,200 non-manufacturing jobs this year.
The company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange
it expects the realignment moves to generate cost saving of
$1.35 billion on an annual basis.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)