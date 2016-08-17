UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Aug 18 China's Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's biggest personal computer (PC) maker, said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 64 percent, beating estimates, as solid PC sales offset tepid smartphone demand.
Beijing-based Lenovo said in a filing that net profit grew to $173 million for the quarter ended June from $105 million in the same period a year earlier. That was more than the $130.1 million average estimates of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.
First-quarter revenue dropped 6 percent to $10.05 billion from a year earlier, compared with an average of $9.63 billion estimated by analysts.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources