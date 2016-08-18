Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HONG KONG Aug 18 Lenovo Group Ltd's loss-making mobile business will return to profit in the second half of fiscal year 2017, Chairman and Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing said on Thursday.
"We can completely turn the business around," he told Reuters in an interview after the company's quarterly net profit beat expectations.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)