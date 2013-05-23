HONG KONG May 23 Shares in Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd jumped more than 4 percent after it reported a forecast-beating 90 percent rise in quarterly profit, its fastest in seven quarters.

The stock rose as much as 4.3 percent in afternoon trade to HK$7.49 after it posted net profit of $126.9 million in the quarter ended in March, up from $66.8 million a year earlier, based on Reuters calculations using full-year and nine-month financial data. (Reporting By Christina Lo and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)