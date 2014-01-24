HONG KONG Jan 24 Shares in Chinese PC giant
Lenovo Group Ltd jumped as much as 8 percent on the
Hong Kong market on Friday after the company agreed to buy IBM
Corp's low-end server business for $2.3 billion.
The acquisition of the IBM unit, still subject to approval
from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States
(CFIUS), would lift Lenovo's market share in the server market
to 14 percent from 2 percent currently, said Peter Hortensius,
senior vice-president at Lenovo and president of its Think
Business Group.
At 0146 GMT, shares in the company were up 6.4 percent at
HK$10.98, outperforming a 0.7 percent loss in the benchmark Hang
Seng Index.