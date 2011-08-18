BRIEF-Samsung's Galaxy S8 to be unveiled in New York next month- WSJ, citing sources
* Samsung's new phone Galaxy S8 is set to be unveiled at an event in New York late next month- WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2ksRM2x
HONG KONG Aug 18 Shares of Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No.3 PC brand, ended Thursday down 6.5 percent after the company gave a weak outlook for corporate demand.
The stock lost as much as 9 percent in late trade to a low of HK$4.45 before ending the day at HK$4.58.
Lenovo earlier reported a near doubling in first-quarter net profit as it captured more market share in key markets, but global uncertainties weighed on its outlook. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Samsung's new phone Galaxy S8 is set to be unveiled at an event in New York late next month- WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2ksRM2x
* Says it plans to merge its wholly owned Tokyo-based unit CTC Life Science Corporation, effective on April 1
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.