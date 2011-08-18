HONG KONG Aug 18 Shares of Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No.3 PC brand, ended Thursday down 6.5 percent after the company gave a weak outlook for corporate demand.

The stock lost as much as 9 percent in late trade to a low of HK$4.45 before ending the day at HK$4.58.

Lenovo earlier reported a near doubling in first-quarter net profit as it captured more market share in key markets, but global uncertainties weighed on its outlook. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)