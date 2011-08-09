MOSCOW/ST PETERSBURG, Russia Aug 9 U.S. private equity firm TPG, Russia's VTB Capital and the EBRD signed a $1.1 billion deal to buy 44 percent of St Petersburg-based retailer Lenta from its main owner August Meyer, sources told Reuters.

"The agreement has been signed. The company is valued at $2.6 billion," one of the sources close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

Lenta, which has been touted as a possible takeover target for Wal-Mart (WMT.N) and Carrefour (CARR.PA), has been the subject of a long-running shareholder dispute between the TPG/VTB alliance and Meyer. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Maria Plis; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Alfred Kueppers)