* TPG, VTB Capital, EBRD buy out main owner and associates

* TPG/VTB Capital alliance raise their stake to 65 percent

* TPG's own stake exceeds 50 pct

* EBRD ups stake to 20 percent from 11 percent

By Denis Pinchuk and Maria Plis

MOSCOW/ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Aug 9 U.S. private equity firm TPG has secured control of Russian retailer Lenta, ending a long-running corporate dispute with founder August Meyer, sources said on Tuesday.

TPG, Russian bank VTB Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) together acquired 44 percent of Lenta for $1.1 billion, three sources close to the deal told Reuters, buying 40.6 percent from Meyer and around 3 percent from his business partners.

A financial market source said TPG increased its stake to more than 50 percent as a result of the deal. Together with VTB Capital, part of VTB , it now owns 65 percent of Lenta, while the EBRD saw its stake rise to 20 percent from 11 percent.

The TPG/VTB Capital alliance had held 30.8 percent of Lenta prior to the deal.

"The agreement has been signed. The company is valued at $2.6 billion," said one of the sources close to the deal.

Lenta, which had been touted as a possible takeover target for Wal-Mart and Carrefour , has been at the centre of a shareholder row over strategy which even sparked a fistfight at its headquarters last September when the owners were at loggerheads over who should serve as chief executive.

Lenta, which generated nearly $2.5 billion in sales in 2010, has 39 hypermarkets, of which 14 are in St Petersburg. ($1=28.35 Rouble) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Maria Plis; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Alfred Kueppers and Hans-Juergen Peters)