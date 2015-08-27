MOSCOW Aug 27 Russian budget hypermarket chain Lenta said growth in the number of shoppers in its stores had slowed in recent weeks as customers chase discounts offered by rivals.

Thanks to a focus on low prices, Lenta has fared better than many competitors even as the economic crisis, rouble weakening and high inflation squeezed consumer spending but has not escaped totally unscathed.

"Consumers are looking at promotions of other stores as well so they are hopping around more," Jan Dunning, Lenta chief executive officer, told Reuters by phone.

"Our loyal customers also start to hop around, not all of them, but we see a tendency... We are still seeing an increase of customers although it went down," he added.

Lenta reported an 11-percent rise in first-half net profit on Thursday, helped by cost control, supply chain improvements, and the opening of eight new hypermarkets and a further three supermarkets.

Like-for-like customer traffic rose 4.7 percent in the six months to the end of June, outpacing competitors. However, growth slowed sharply to 2 percent in the second quarter from 7.8 percent in the first.

Its rivals X5 had reported a 2.6 percent rise in first-half like-for-like traffic, Dixy saw it fall 2.6 percent, and it was largely flat at Magnit.

Dutchman Dunning said July trading was stronger than in June but the company faced hard year-on-year comparisons this month because consumers stocked up in August 2014 after Russia's government banned many Western food imports in retaliation for sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict.

Lenta last month put its 2015 sales growth guidance of 34-38 percent under review, citing a volatile consumer environment, and may revise it after it has published third-quarter operational results.

"Overall, we see that we are trading over the competitors with regards to sales growth and that is something we would like to see up to the year end," Dunning said. Lenta said it would continue investing in prices in the second half of the year.

Lenta raised its 2015 capital expenditure guidance to 35 billion roubles ($521.5 million) from 30 billion roubles to buy more land for expansion next year.

It has enough cash to fund expansion after raising $225 million in a share sale in March. It also has around 33 billion roubles of undrawn loans and 12 billion roubles of cash.

($1 = 67.1125 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Keith Weir)