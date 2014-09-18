Sept 18 Lentex SA :

* Said on Wednesday it has decided to merge with Novita SA in which it holds the majority stake of 63.17 pct

* Said the merger will be undertaken by transferring all Novita's assets to Lentex in exchange for the company shares

* Said the merger will create synergies in production, sales, purchasing policy and management costs

