UPDATE 4-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 23 Germany's cartel office has blocked the planned takeover of Kelheim Fibres by Austrian cellulose fibre maker Lenzing, saying it would produce a monopoly in tampon fibres.
Lenzing had wanted to buy 90 percent of Germany's Kelheim, which is privately owned with more than 700 employees and exports its specialty fibres to 44 countries worldwide.
"The takeover would create a market monopoly. Competition would come to a halt not only in Germany but worldwide," cartel office chief Andreas Mundt said on Friday.
Lenzing said it would appeal against the decision, saying the vast majority of relevant competitors were in Asia and the 10 million-euro German market was too small to be regulated.
Lenzing shares were up 0.3 percent to 63.6 euros by 1442 GMT, underperforming a 0.8 percent-higher ATX, the Austrian benchmark index. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Angelika Gruber; writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)
BOGOTA, Feb 16 Colombian holding company Corficolombiana said it had no knowledge of bribes paid by Brazil's Odebrecht engineering firm in connection with a joint highway project suspended amid a Latin America-wide bribery scandal.
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has set up a "Taskforce USA" to monitor the effects of President Donald Trump's decisions on its business, which includes a new $1 billion sponge-iron plant in Texas.