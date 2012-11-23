UPDATE 4-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 23 Germany's cartel office has blocked the planned takeover of Kelheim Hygiene by Austrian cellulose fibre maker Lenzing, saying it would produce a dominant company in tampon fibres.
Lenzing had wanted to buy 90 percent of Germany's Kelheim.
"Competition would come to a halt not only in Germany but worldwide," cartel office chief Andreas Mundt said on Friday. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)
BOGOTA, Feb 16 Colombian holding company Corficolombiana said it had no knowledge of bribes paid by Brazil's Odebrecht engineering firm in connection with a joint highway project suspended amid a Latin America-wide bribery scandal.
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has set up a "Taskforce USA" to monitor the effects of President Donald Trump's decisions on its business, which includes a new $1 billion sponge-iron plant in Texas.