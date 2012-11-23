DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 23 Germany's cartel office has blocked the planned takeover of Kelheim Hygiene by Austrian cellulose fibre maker Lenzing, saying it would produce a dominant company in tampon fibres.

Lenzing had wanted to buy 90 percent of Germany's Kelheim.

"Competition would come to a halt not only in Germany but worldwide," cartel office chief Andreas Mundt said on Friday. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)