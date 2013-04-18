VIENNA, April 18 Austrian cellulose fibre maker
Lenzing has agreed to sell its plastics business to an
investment group led by a unit of Raiffeisen Zentralbank
, it said late on Wednesday.
"For strategic reasons, Lenzing aims to increasingly focus
on its core fibre business, which currently already accounts for
90 percent of consolidated sales," Chief Executive Peter
Untersperger said in a statement.
Lenzing said the sale valued the unit at close to 8 times
its 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), or 90 million euros ($117 million)
according to Reuters calculations.
It said it would maintain an interest in Lenzing Plastics
through a 15 percent stake.
The remaining 85 percent are being sold to an Austrian
consortium led by Invest AG, the investment company of RZB's
Upper Austria unit.
Lenzing Plastics employs about 350 people and had 2012 sales
of 109 million euros.
($1 = 0.7668 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)