VIENNA Aug 24 Cellulose textile maker Lenzing reported on Wednesday a 54 percent rise in core profit for the first half of the year to 195.1 million euros ($220.35 million) on largely steady production due to its increased focus on special fibres.

Lenzing said it expected 2016 earnings to be substantially above last year's.

Core profit - or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - for the second quarter reached 103 million euros, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)