VIENNA, March 22 Austrian cellulose fibres group
Lenzing AG forecast flat core earnings in 2012 at best
as margin pressure offsets higher sales.
It said on Thursday it expected a good 2012. "However, in
terms of margins the current financial year will not be able to
fully match the exceptional record year of 2011," it said.
Lenzing said fibre shipment volumes should be significantly
higher in 2012 but it saw lower average prices versus 2011,
which meant sales should rise to between 2.2 and 2.3 billion
euros from a record 2.14 billion euros ($2.82 billion) in 2011.
It said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) should range between 400 million and 480
million euros versus 480 million in 2011, up 45 percent from
2010.
EBIT was also expected to stagnate at best depending on how
prices and the global economy fare.
It proposed raising its 2011 dividend to 2.50 euros per
share from 1.55.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
