VIENNA, Aug 22 Austrian cellulose fibres group Lenzing cut its full-year sales and profit guidance on Wednesday, saying muted private consumption in industrialised countries meant cotton inventories would fall more slowly than expected.

Lenzing, whose products include pulp and fibre for clothing and hygiene products, said it now expected 2012 sales of 2.1 billion to 2.15 billion euros ($2.6 to $2.7 billion), compared with its previous forecast of 2.2 to 2.3 billion euros.

"Hopes of a market upturn as of the middle of the year have not been fulfilled. We expect global fibre prices to decline slightly in the third quarter of 2012," Lenzing said.

Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax were 73.9 million euros, compared with the roughly 100 million euros the company had forecast in May.

Lenzing said it expected the global fibre industry to continue to consolidate in the second half of the year, while the textile pipeline was still well filled, meaning scope for reducing inventories was limited.

It said this quarter's average selling prices for its fibres should be lower than in the second quarter, at 1.95 to 2.00 euros per kilogram.

Full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are now seen at 350 to 400 million euros, versus the earlier forecast of 400 to 480 million euros.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are expected in a range of 240 to 290 million euros, down from the 285 to 365 million euros previously expected by the company.

($1 = 0.8103 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)