UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
VIENNA Aug 25 Austrian fibre maker Lenzing expects better full-year results in 2015 compared with last year, it said on Tuesday, as it almost doubled its earnings before interest and tax to 60.5 million euros ($69.84 million) in the first half.
"The underlying reasons were the currency effects which turned out to be very positive for us due to the weakness of the euro, good fiber demand in the second quarter and our improved cost position," said Chief Executive Stefan Doboczky in a statement.
($1 = 0.8663 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by Karin Strohecker)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.