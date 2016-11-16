VIENNA Nov 16 Austrian fabric maker Lenzing's third-quarter net profit doubled to 67.5 million euros ($72.5 million) and its operating profit margin rose at a similar rate.

"The fundamentals of the wood-based cellulosic fibre industry should stay favorable in the mid-term," Lenzing said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that it is investing to increase production of its specialty man-made fibres.

"Under the assumption of unchanged positive fibre market conditions and foreign exchange rates Lenzing will deliver excellent business results in the financial year 2016." ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)