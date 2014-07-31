(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Mark Leonard
July 31 As the European Union and the United
States ramp up their sanctions on Russia, President Vladimir
Putin's plans for retaliation seem to include an attack on
McDonald's. There could not be a more powerful symbol that
geopolitics is increasingly undoing the globalization of the
world economy.
The burger chain was celebrated in the 1990s by the
journalist Thomas Friedman's "Golden Arches theory of conflict
prevention," which argued that the spread of McDonald's around
the world would bring an end to war. But almost 25 years after a
McDonald's restaurant opened in Moscow, it seems that deep
interdependence has not ended conflict between great powers - it
has merely provided a new battlefield for it.
As in any relationship that turns sour, many of the things
that initially tie the parties together are now being used to
drive them apart. For the past two decades we have heard that
the world is becoming a global village because of the breadth
and depth of its trading and investment links, its nascent
global governance and the networks of the information age. But
those forces for interdependence are degenerating into their
opposite; we could call it the three faces of
'splinterdependence':
From free trade to economic warfare: Economic
interdependence was supposed to defuse geopolitical tensions
over time - or at least allow the two to be compartmentalized.
But today the West is using Russia's participation in the global
economy to punish it for its actions in eastern Ukraine. The EU
has announced sanctions that will hit Russia in the banking, oil
and defense industries. When China felt its interests were
threatened, it was also willing to use economic sanctions in its
territorial disputes with the Philippines and Japan. In May,
Beijing found itself on the receiving end as Vietnam turned a
blind eye to anti-Chinese riots targeting Chinese plants when
China put an oil rig in the disputed Paracel Islands.
From global governance to competitive multilateralism: Many
saw global trade relations as a prelude to global government,
with rising powers such as Russia and China being socialized
into roles as "responsible stakeholders" in a single global
system. But multilateral integration now seems to be dividing
rather than uniting. Geopolitical competition gridlocks global
institutions; the Ukraine crisis came about because of a clash
between two incompatible projects of multilateral integration -
the European-led Eastern Partnership and Russia's Eurasian
Union.
There is a global trend of competing mini-lateral friendship
organizations. On the one hand, the "world without the West"
encompasses the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India and China), the
Shanghai Cooperation Organization and a host of sub-regional
bodies. On the other, the West is creating new groupings outside
the universal institutions - such as the Trans-Pacific
Partnership in Asia and the Transatlantic Trade and Investment
Partnership - that deliberately exclude China and Russia. Rather
than seeing international law as a way of de-escalating disputes
between countries, people are increasingly talking about its use
as a weapon against hostile countries - "lawfare."
From one Internet to many: Even the Internet is leading to
hostile fragmentation rather than a global public square. Putin
might have offered Edward Snowden refuge, but it is America's
closest allies - such as Angela Merkel in Germany and President
Dilma Rousseff in Brazil - who are the most concerned about the
National Security Agency's prying into their citizens private
lives. Anupam Chander and Uyen P. Le of the University of
California at Davis contend that "Anxieties over surveillance
are justifying governmental measures that break apart the World
Wide Web the era of a global Internet may be passing." They
claim that countries such as Australia, France, South Korea,
India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and Vietnam have already
moved to keep certain types of data on servers within their
national borders.
After the end of the Cold War, when the apostles of
globalization argued that trade would soon eclipse warfare, the
military strategist Edward Luttwak predicted that they would
soon be proved wrong. Although capital would replace firepower
as a weapon of choice, and market penetration would play the
role that bases and garrisons had in earlier generations, the
driving force of international relations would be conflict
rather than trade. As he put it, we would have "the grammar of
commerce but the logic of war." Luttwak's prediction seemed
misplaced at a time when countries such as Russia, China, India
and Brazil were rushing to join the global economy.
The post-Cold War world these countries entered was marked
by the development of an U.S.-led unipolar security order and a
European-led legal order that sought to bind the world together
through free trade, economic interdependence, international law
and multilateral institutions. Today, we can see that the
U.S.-led security order is fraying both as a result of
war-weariness and the emergence of new powers internationally.
As a result, great powers such as the United States are
increasingly trying to weaponize the international legal order
through sanctions to compensate for their unwillingness to use
military force.
Interdependence, formerly an economic boon, has now become a
threat as well. No one is willing to lose out on the benefits of
a global economy, but all great powers are thinking about how to
protect themselves from its risks, military and otherwise. China
is moving toward domestic consumption after the threat of the
U.S. financial crisis. America is moving toward energy
independence after the Iraq War. Russia is trying to build a
Eurasian Union after the euro crisis. And even internationalist
Germany is trying to change the EU so that its fellow member
states are bound into German-style policies.
In the years after the Cold War, interdependence was a force
for ending conflict. But in 2014, it is creating it. After 25
years of being bound together ever more tightly, the world seems
intent on resegregating itself.
