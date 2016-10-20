MILAN Oct 20 Italian defence group Leonardo Finmeccania said on Thursday it would double its stake in aerospace company Avio to 28 percent, paying a total price of 43 million euros ($47 million).

The transaction, which will strengthen the core business of the state-controlled group in the space sector, envisages the exit of private equity firm Cinven from Avio and its merger with special purpose acquisition company Space2.

The merger between Space2 and Avio will result in the listing of the aerospace company.

The transaction, on which Leonardo was assisted by BNP Paribas and Mediobanca, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Jason Neely)