DAKAR, Oct 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Maternal and
newborn deaths in Sierra Leone have soared since the Ebola
outbreak in West Africa as fear of being infected and mistrust
of health workers deter pregnant women from giving birth in
health facilities, researchers said on Tuesday.
Deaths of women during or just after childbirth rose by
almost a third and those of newborns by a quarter between May
2014 and April 2015 compared with the previous year, a study by
the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) found.
The number of women giving birth at health centres fell by
11 percent, and those receiving care before or after birth fell
by around a fifth, despite most facilities across Sierra Leone
being functional and adequately staffed, the study said.
The world's worst recorded Ebola outbreak, which has killed
11,300 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone since it began
in December 2013, has set back progress on maternal health in
the country, the report's lead researcher Susan Jones said.
Maternal death rates halved in Sierra Leone between 1990 and
2013, yet it is still has one of the highest rates in the world
- more than one in 100 women dies in childbirth - according to
the World Health Organization (WHO).
"Now we can rebuild public confidence through education
campaigns for both women and their partners, so they understand
how Ebola is and isn't spread," Jones said.
"Also, it's important... to encourage women who do use
services to encourage others to do the same," she told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Despite a persistent shortage of health workers, facilities
across Sierra Leone had similar numbers of doctors, midwives and
nurses during the Ebola outbreak as in the previous year, and
were ready to provide maternal care, according to the study.
Nurses interviewed for the study said that many pregnant
women refused to go to health centres because they were afraid
of being diagnosed with Ebola, while others chose to visit
traditional healers and herbalists instead.
Sierra Leone released its last two known Ebola patients 10
days ago and began a new 42-day countdown to being officially
declared free of the virus.
The study called for stronger referral systems, a
postgraduate medical training programme and initiatives to
inform the public about the importance of antenatal and
postnatal care and assisted childbirth.
It was commissioned by the international development charity
Voluntary Service Overseas and carried out in partnership with
WaterAid and Sierra Leone's Ministry of Health and Sanitation.
