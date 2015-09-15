Europe's bond yields bed down as investors read monetary policy runes
FREETOWN, Sept 15 Sierra Leone's economy will contract by 21.5 percent this year, following growth of 4.6 percent in 2014, due to a crisis in the mining sector triggered by a collapse in iron ore prices and the impact of the ongoing Ebola epidemic, the IMF said.
A shortfall in government revenues due to a halt in mining production will push the budget deficit to 4.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The Fund said the near- and medium-term outlook for Sierra Leone was challenging, with GDP growth for 2016 expected to remain relatively unchanged.
FRANKFURT, April 6 The head of the European Central Bank sees no need to deviate from the ECB's stated policy path, which includes bond buying at least until the end of the year and record-low rates until well after that to stimulate inflation, he said on Thursday.
TOKYO, April 6 Japanese government bonds were steady on Thursday, underpinned by firm U.S. Treasuries as market participants awaited the Bank of Japan purchase operations, while superlong yields edged down after a liquidity-enhancing auction.